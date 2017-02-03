Looks like somebody's gettin' 💍. We're back on Tuesday with a new episode of #thisisus. 👰🏻🤵🏻 A photo posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Going to the chapel and they’re gonna get married …

Pull out the tissues (again): Mandy Moore released a glimpse of an upcoming This Is Us wedding!

NBC’s smash hit drama will flash back to Moore’s Rebecca getting hitched to Milo Ventimiglia‘s Jack on Tuesday’s episode. Fans of the twisty, tearjerking series will recognize Jack’s best friend and best man Miguel (Jon Huertas), who eventually goes on to marry Rebecca — though it’s unclear on whether that happens before or after Jack’s death when The Big Three Pearson siblings are teens.

Moore, 32, and Ventimiglia, 39, teased their characters’ big day during a Twitter Q&A last month when a fan asked, “Is there any chance we might see Jack and Rebecca’s wedding?”

“I think you might!” the actors both said.

“I might have photos from said maybe wedding,” Ventimiglia added.

Added Moore, “I maybe do too, so stay tuned!”

Another potential This Is Us wedding, however, remains on the horizon: Toby (Chris Sullivan) casually told Jack and Rebecca’s 36-year-old daughter Kate (Chrissy Metz) he would “marry the hell out of” her on the show’s winter premiere, making the pair unofficially engaged.

When asked what kind of ceremony we can expect of the fan-favorite couple, Sullivan, 36, told PEOPLE in January: “It could be anything — skydiving! I’m not sure [show creator] Dan Fogelman even knows. We’ll just have to see.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.