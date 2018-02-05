This Is Us Fans Need a Personal Day After the Mystery of Jack's Death Finally Unfolds

Well, This Is Us just broke the internet.

In a special post-Super Bowl episode, the hit NBC series finally aired the moment fans have been anxiously anticipating for over a year: the death of beloved-yet-flawed TV dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of This Is Us.

As it turns out, Jack doesn’t actually die in the fire. He dies later that day, in the hospital, after going into cardiac arrest while wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) was getting a candy bar from the vending machines. The devastating episode rocked fans to their very cores — and earned Moore, 33, high praise for her emotionally charged scenes.

“Can I take the day off tomorrow? I’m grieving,” tweeted one fan.

“Mandy Moore didn’t act,” tweeted another. “She nailed it.”

Read on for more reactions.

Fans had long been theorizing about the precise manner of Jack’s death, ranging from a plane crash to a heart attack to a drunk driving accident (he was a recovering alcoholic). Ventimiglia, 40, previously told Entertainment Weekly that the event was going to be absolutely “soul-crushing.”

“Once you figure out the moment where it’s going to happen, you may get some hope — and then it’s all going to go away,” he said. “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.”

This Is Us returns with an all-new episode Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.