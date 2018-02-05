Not the Fire?! This Is Us Has Fans Reeling After Surprise Plot Twist Surrounding Jack's Death

This Is Us just did it again.
SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of This Is Us.
The hit NBC series opened its special post-Super Bowl episode with the biggest plot twist of all: Beloved-yet-flawed TV dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) doesn’t actually die in a fire. Instead, he single-handedly leads his family and their dog to safety, sustaining some minor burns along the way. So the hand-me-down Crock-Pot wasn’t to blame — but moments later it’s confirmed, in an absolutely heartbreaking scene, that he died in the hospital due to cardiac arrest despite escaping the flames.
And, of course, Twitter absolutely lost it.
“Stop playing with my emotions!!!!!!!!” begged one fan.
“My dad is a superhero!” tweeted costar Sterling K. Brown. “No one can do Jack like @MiloVentimiglia.”
Read on for more reactions to the epic curveball — and devastating conclusion.
Fans had long been theorizing about the precise manner of Jack’s death, ranging from a plane crash to a heart attack to a drunk driving accident (he was a recovering alcoholic). Ventimiglia, 40, previously told Entertainment Weekly that the event was going to be absolutely “soul-crushing.”
“Once you figure out the moment where it’s going to happen, you may get some hope — and then it’s all going to go away,” he said. “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.”
This Is Us returns with an all-new episode Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.