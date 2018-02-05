Not the Fire?! This Is Us Has Fans Reeling After Surprise Plot Twist Surrounding Jack's Death

This Is Us just did it again.

SPOILER ALERT: The following contains spoilers from Sunday’s episode of This Is Us.

The hit NBC series opened its special post-Super Bowl episode with the biggest plot twist of all: Beloved-yet-flawed TV dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) doesn’t actually die in a fire. Instead, he single-handedly leads his family and their dog to safety, sustaining some minor burns along the way. So the hand-me-down Crock-Pot wasn’t to blame — but moments later it’s confirmed, in an absolutely heartbreaking scene, that he died in the hospital due to cardiac arrest despite escaping the flames.

And, of course, Twitter absolutely lost it.

“Stop playing with my emotions!!!!!!!!” begged one fan.

When Jack walked out with the dog #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/hoHzcNudXl — Nikisha (@Niki_Nadeen) February 5, 2018

when jack comes out of the house, with the dog, ALIVE….but we know he DIES ??????? #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/BZn3l4yVnL — Kailey (@Kailey_J14) February 5, 2018

“My dad is a superhero!” tweeted costar Sterling K. Brown. “No one can do Jack like @MiloVentimiglia.”

My dad is a superhero! No one can do Jack like @MiloVentimiglia. #ThisIsUs — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) February 5, 2018

Read on for more reactions to the epic curveball — and devastating conclusion.

I made it all of 5 minutes and tears have already streamed down my face #ThisIsUs — Dorthieee☺️ (@_dorthie23) February 5, 2018

Jack saved everyone, including all of the memories. #ThisIsUs — Michael Chin (@TheRealChinCFS) February 5, 2018

Jack Pearson single handily saved his entire family..the family dog..and precious family memories.. what did you do today?? #ThisIsUs — Melinda (@HAMascott) February 5, 2018

Thought that was THE moment. Tissue in hand ready…. then Jack walked out the door #ThisIsUs — Michele (@msboone2u) February 5, 2018

shoutout to @NBCThisisUs for starting the episode like that, honestly didn’t expect anything less but you got me good #ThisIsUs — becca (@beccalynthomas) February 5, 2018

HOLD UP YOU MEAN TO TELL ME YOU GONNA HAVE MY HOPES UP AND TEAR THEM BACK DOWN #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/a9Saovgxdu — jeremiah s. jackson (@_JeremiahJacks_) February 5, 2018

Someone get a crash cart, push one of Epi and get a 10 blade. Also get Christina Yang. It may not be a heart issue but she’s the best. 😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs — Zack Davis (@JZack_Davis) February 5, 2018

Jack Pearson did not deserve to die alone.#ThisIsUs — Aliya Langley (@aliyalangley) February 5, 2018

AN EMMY FOR @TheMandyMoore AND A XANAX FOR THE REST OF US. #ThisIsUs — John Amory (@JohnAmory) February 5, 2018

I’m happy he didn’t die in the actual fire though, he got to say goodbye to his children and joke with his wife one last time #thisisus — Briana Plantyn (@brianaplantz) February 5, 2018

HE DIED ALONE, SHE STEPPED AWAY FOR LIKE A SECOND #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/4QZaD7TbyN — Princess Buttercup🌻 (@IreeneGee_23) February 5, 2018

Fans had long been theorizing about the precise manner of Jack’s death, ranging from a plane crash to a heart attack to a drunk driving accident (he was a recovering alcoholic). Ventimiglia, 40, previously told Entertainment Weekly that the event was going to be absolutely “soul-crushing.”

“Once you figure out the moment where it’s going to happen, you may get some hope — and then it’s all going to go away,” he said. “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.”

