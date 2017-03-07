This Is Us Fans Won't See Jack's Death in Season 1 — but 1 Costar Will Know the Secret First

This Is Us fans are going to need to put their patience into practice until at least next season.

Early in the first fewepisodes of the hit NBC drama, audiences learned that Milo Ventimiglia‘s character Jack Pearson had passed away, but the lingering question about his death has been how?

Although viewers have witnessed the impact of his death in the lives of his widow Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and their three children — Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) — they’re going to have to wait a little while longer to get closure on the unanswered question.

“By the time we get to the end of the season, we’ll have done everything exactly as we set out to do,” This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman told Variety. “Very few details changed from my initial plan. The second season is going to play out much the same way. Whether we’re going to be able to continue doing that without the audience ever becoming frustrated — that’s going to be one of our biggest challenges.”

Fogelman added: “They’re slowly getting the shape of this big event in the family. Did it happen when the kids were in their 30s? Did it happen when the kids were younger? How did it happen? Was it sudden? Was it slow? We’ll get a lot of that information, but the real story of it will play out not in the near, near future. In terms of seeing the moment where something happened to Jack, that’s a little ways away. Where it will be finally all fully revealed, that’s a ways off.”

Though fans must wait to get the final word on Jack’s death, there is one person Fogelman is entrusting with his secrets.

“Mandy needs to know that,” Fogelman explained. “She’s playing an older version of herself. She needs to know when she lost her husband and how it happened.”

Moore also guaranteed that it will be “heartbreaking” and added, “What else can you expect from this show? Heartbreaking in the way that life is heartbreaking. That’s what I love about this show. The way he passes away is going to be heartbreaking for people.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.