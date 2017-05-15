How This Is Us Is Winning TV's Biggest Week

One year ago this week, This Is Us made an unforgettable entrance at the New York City network Upfronts presentation and instantly catapulted onto viewers’ radars with a record-breaking, bum-bearing trailer. In the months since that grand entrance, the stars of the runaway hit have been stealing every red carpet and inspiring endless fascination.

This year, This Is Us looks ahead to its make-or-break sophomore season, and even as the expectations have ratcheted up, the cast continues to deliver.

A Cast Reunion!

The stars of This Is Us — including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley — have come back together for one of a few occasions since the season 1 finale in March, and it’s been a feast for fans’ eyes.

A Big Timeslot Upgrade

While we’ve long known that the show would be coming back for not only season 2 but also season 3, NBC announced it will be placing a significant bet on the show come the fall, with This Is Us taking the coveted 9 p.m. Thursday slot in their newly revamped Must See TV lineup.

More Reason to Stockpile Kleenex

There really aren’t enough tissues, y’all. While it’s to be expected that a show as secretive as This Is Us will be clinging to any new footage until much closer to the season 2 premiere date, NBC also released a look back at the first season on Monday that incorporated real-life fans’ stories to show how the show has resonated with people.

Oh, but wait! We dare you to hold back the waterworks when Moore, Metz, Ventimiglia and Brown surprise those fans, including a woman who named her daughter Kate in tribute to Metz’s inspiring, authentic character.

FROM PEN: Chrissy Metz Talks About Her Weight Loss Journey Mirroring her This Is Us Character’s

More Details Revealed About That Big Jack Mystery

Another thrilling confirmation: Creator Dan Fogelman made clear that the circumstances surrounding the death of Ventimiglia’s character Jack will be, ahem, laid to rest some time in the next 18 episodes. “It was always the plan that was going to be revealed and shown in the course of season 2,” he told AdWeek on Monday. Adds Fogelman, “The series is going to move in unexpected directions from there.”

This Is Us returns to NBC in the fall.