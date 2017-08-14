The Big 3 Get Goofy! See This Is Us' Stars Act Out 'Vomit' in a Game of Amusement Park-Themed Charades

The Pearson siblings are taking over Hollywood Game Night!

In this exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of the Jane Lynch-hosted competition, This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley and Chrissy Metz do their best to act out words associated with amusement parks in a game of charades.

The Big Three go up against Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Carson Kressley, The Profit’s Marcus Lemonis and comedian Bill Engvall — and they’re taking the competition very seriously.

“We comin’ for ya!” Brown, 41, tweeted Wednesday.

And Metz, 36, issued a warning Friday: “The Big Three ain’t nothin’ to mess with!”

The on-screen siblings will return regularly when This Is Us season 2 kicks off Sept. 26. Mandy Moore — who plays mom to Brown, Hartley and Metz on the drama — has said that the opener will give fans more details about her TV husband Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death.

“That’s what we’ve been told,” Moore, 33, revealed in a June interview with Larry King.

But Ventimiglia, 40, wishes viewers would stop harping on his character’s passing.

“The No. 1 comment I get is, ‘Tell me how [Jack] died,’ which stung a little bit when I would first get that question,” he told PEOPLE in June. “I remember the first time it happened was the day after the finale and I was taking a meeting and I was walking across the studio lot and a guy said to me, ‘Hey man, great show. … I was a little bummed, though. Last night, we couldn’t see how you died.’”

But the Emmy nominee reassure fans: “When the answers come, you’ll be satisfied.”

Hollywood Game Night airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on NBC.