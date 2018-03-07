This Is Us has been promising to close out its heavy second season with an upbeat wedding, but there’s going to be a big surprise thrown in as well. How big?

Well, do you want to see old Jack?

That’s right, the promo for the finale that aired after Tuesday’s episode formally invited you to the wedding of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) and hinted at a surprise guest. That guest was none other than Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia).

In the post-Super Bowl episode of the NBC family drama, viewers finally learned the cause of Jack’s death. But here he is, 20 years later, complete with a graying hair and a salt-and-pepper goatee to match, marveling to his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), “Where’d the time go, Bec?”

Is it an alternate timeline? A dream? A hallucination? Simple wish fulfillment? Some other kind of twist? The answer awaits — in one week.

In the meantime, This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson breaks down Tuesday’s episode and drops hints about the finale right here.

The season 2 finale airs Tuesday, Mar. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.