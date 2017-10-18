The Big 4! This Is Us Fans React to THAT Kate Pearson Shocker No One Saw Coming

[Spoiler alert: This story contains plot details from Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, titled “Still There.”]

The Big 3 will soon be welcoming a new addition!

This Is Us fans and viewers were shocked by the ending of Tuesday’s episode when it was revealed that Chrissy Metz‘s character, Kate Pearson, is expecting a baby!

Turns out, Kate’s obsession with her weight and fitting into a dress for an upcoming gig was actually due to her being six-weeks pregnant, or as her doctor described: “Your poppyseed is now a lentil bean!”

As the doctor tells Kate that she and the baby are healthy, she allows herself to smile. It’s a joyful, touching ending — the ticking clock, in this case, is not a warning of a blowup but a sign of hope that maybe things can keep getting a little better.

And This Is Us fans couldn’t help but express congratulatory messages to Kate and her fiancé, Toby, on social media.

How does this show never have a bad episode? That ending, the Kate reveal….like I cannot handle this! #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/cxaAk0vIKh — Shelby Ashley (@yblehsashley) October 18, 2017

I hope it's a boy and they name him Jack. #ThisIsUs — PissedOffBlackWoman (@POedBlackWoman) October 18, 2017

I was so happy to see Kate's little "lentil" on the ultrasound. I hope we see her give birth on TV like we did Rebecca 😍 . #ThisIsUs — Nefertari Burns (@Nefertari_4Ever) October 18, 2017

THE LITTLE LENTIL BEAN 😭 #ThisIsUs — Spoopy Spoolien (@BaronVonEdward) October 18, 2017

I ALMOST made it through the whole episode, but then Kate !💚! 😭😭😭 #ThisIsUs — (((Wendi))) (@sidnew47) October 18, 2017

And in next week’s teaser, Kate tells Toby (Chris Sullivan), who is completely surprised by the baby news.

Fans and viewers will soon get to learn more about Toby’s own family dynamic as his mother will be introduced later in the sophomore season.

“Toby has a lot going on with his mom. A lot going on we don’t know about,” Sullivan, 37, shared with PEOPLE exclusively.

“There’s a lot going on. There’s a lot under there we don’t know about,” said Sullivan’s TV fiancée Metz, 37.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on NBC.