This Is Us Drops Another HUGE Fiery Clue About Jack's Death

Warning: This story contains plot details from Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, titled “That’ll Be the Day.”

If only that smoke detector had batteries…

This Is Us fired up the how-Jack-dies mystery again on Tuesday night with another huge hint about the manner in which the Pearson patriarch will leave this earth. After the season 2 opener in which we saw Rebecca (Mandy Moore) grieving loudly in front of the family’s burned-down house, and the Jan. 16 episode, which ended with a lingering shot of the smoke detector lacking a power source, this installment of the NBC family drama concluded on the most dangerous cliffhanger yet.

As Jack cleaned up the slow-cooker in the kitchen, given to them by an elderly couple down the street, it caught on fire, and flames starting to spread rapidly through the kitchen and beyond. Things are looking bad — really bad — for Jack. (And the rest of the family.)

The episode took place on Super Bowl Sunday, with the Pearson parents trying to corral the Big Three into celebrating the big game together before the kids headed off to college and life threw whatever curveballs may come. (Apologies for the mixed sports metaphor.)

Based on the information we now know, this is the day Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) dies. Many of the pieces that need to be in place for us to arrive at death’s doorstep have now materialized: Kevin (Logan Shroyer) got in a fight with Jack and Rebecca and spent the night at Sophie’s house (where he was that night of Jack’s death, as we saw in the flashback earlier this season). Randall’s new girlfriend, Allison (Isabel Marcus) was seen at the house making football cookies with him, and we know that she was comforting him that night.

In the present day, Kate (Chrissy Metz), haunted by something related to her childhood dog, considered adopting a canine from an animal adoption worker (played by Lena Waithe) to put a smile on the face of Toby (Chris Sullivan). Kevin (Justin Hartley) tried to make amends with those he had hurt, including Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), but there was one name that would be hard to put a check mark next to: His father. Meanwhile, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) gave Randall (Sterling K. Brown) some needed advice after they clashed over rehabbing William’s building: “Slow your roll.”

You’ll have to slow yours, as This Is Us won’t air next Tuesday. But good news: The show returns five days after that with a post-Super Bowl episode on Feb. 4.

