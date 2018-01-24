This Is Us Creator Tries to 'Cheer Up' Fans After Last Night's Heartbreaker

Another Tuesday, another tear-jerking evening for This Is Us fans.

After last night’s episode ended on a heartbreaking, fiery cliffhanger teasing Pearson patriarch Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) impending death, series creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter to offer some much-needed comforting and consoling.

“I know. It’s a lot (but you wanted to know!)” he wrote. “We have the world’s best fans. Thank you guys for caring. I’m sorry if you’re crying. I blame @MiloVentimiglia for being so spectacular.”

“Can I at least try and cheer you guys up?” he added, sharing a photo of Toby (Chris Sullivan) snuggling with Audio, a shelter dog adopted by his fiancée Kate (Chrissy Metz).

The cast also shared their own reactions to the emotional episode.

“Genuinely asking. Are you okay???” Sterling K. Brown tweeted, before offering a “virtual hug” to one fan.

“Heartbreaking,” tweeted Mandy Moore. “Somehow [Jack] always knows exactly what to say to [Rebecca]. And here’s the thing…We are all beautiful, unique, and perfectly imperfect just the way we are.”

“Beautiful work again by the entire cast & crew,” tweeted Ventimiglia. “Blown away constantly by this group of talented artists.”

After much speculation, the hit NBC series officially confirmed on Tuesday that after a yearlong wait, viewers will get the answers they’ve been seeking about Jack’s death in the very next episode. The episode is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 4, after the Super Bowl. (There will be no new installment next Tuesday.)