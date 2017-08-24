Chrissy Metz is in full-on nesting mode — both on and off screen.

The breakout star of NBC’s This Is Us had roommates and 81 cents in her bank account before scoring this Emmy-nominated gig, has struck out on her own and relishing the chance to make a home for herself — and, for now, only herself — for the first time.

Season 2 will see art imitate life for the actress and her character, Kate, who’s embracing domesticity with boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan).

“There’s going to be an adjustment period,” teases Metz, 36. “It’s great to see the imperfections and how they work through the relationship together because, if you’re going to love somebody, you have to have compassion and learn a lot of patience.”

And Kate’s romance will mirror her bold choice to pursue a career in music like mom Rebecca (Mandy Moore), says Metz: “For anything that works, you have to work for it, so she’ll be working for it.”

This Is Us returns Sept. 26 on NBC.