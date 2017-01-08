Inside This Is Us' Chrissy Metz’s Golden Globes Prep: 'I Feel Like a Movie Star'

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is readying for her first Golden Globes!

Just hours before the NBC breakout attended the 74th annual awards, the nominee exclusively revealed on PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly‘s live pre-show how she’s feeling ahead of the show that honors acting in film and TV in 25 categories.

“I’m super excited, kind of a little nervous, but I actually used mediation this morning,” Metz, 36, said. “Just put a little playlist on and kind of chilled out because obviously we’re in a little bit of a rush, we have like 30 minutes until we leave, but I’m so excited.”

“I’m really, really grateful and just trying to stay present,” added Metz of the opportunity to take the red carpet.

As for glam, the NBC star is all about the makeup!

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

“I don’t know if you saw these lashes, but I feel like a movie star,” she said as her makeup and hairstylist did the final touches on her glam. “Twenty minutes before we go, so check us out on the carpet!”

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

Heading to the Globes https://t.co/4bXecJuPh3 — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) January 8, 2017

Metz is nominated alongside costar Mandy Moore for best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie.

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

Jimmy Fallon will take the stage as host of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The 74th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.