[Spoiler alert: This story contains plot details from Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us, titled “Number One.”]

Just when you thought This Is Us couldn’t be more emotional, “Number One” had more gut-wrenching twists.

While many were overjoyed over Chrissy Metz‘s character Kate being pregnant with fiancé Toby’s child, fans and viewers sadly learned that she is no longer expecting.

In Tuesday’s Kevin Pearson-centric episode, Justin Hartley‘s character shows up at brother Randall’s home after being honored at his high school alma mater. Before Kevin could tell his brother that he needs to inform him of something, Sterling K. Brown‘s character interrupts him, saying: “It’s okay, I already know. Kate lost the baby.”

Metz took to Twitter after the episode aired, writing: “It’s devastating, I know, but @ThisIsUsWriters take us on the journey of despair to express an important story line and situation we are often too afraid to discuss.”

It's devastating, I know, but @ThisIsUsWriters take us on the journey of despair to express an important story line and situation we are often too afraid to discuss #ThisIsUs https://t.co/mQC5iU4aIH — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) November 15, 2017

The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, also explained on Twitter. “RE: THAT ENDING (SPOILER): We didn’t want it to happen to them. But we’re trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot. Next week is a difficult, ultimately life-affirming ep about love & family. We hope you’ll watch it & talk about it – not enough people do,” he teased.

RE: THAT ENDING (SPOILER): We didn't want it to happen to them. But we're trying to capture real life, and it happens. A lot. Next week is a difficult, ultimately life-affirming ep about love & family. We hope you'll watch it & talk about it – not enough people do. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) November 15, 2017

Twitter was absolutely floored by the revelation, expressing grief and shock with various tweets, memes and gifs.

The last two minutes of this show is never a safe zone #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/t64tTBKSCl — kerabear (@sweetkerabear) November 15, 2017

And here comes @NBCThisisUs with a TKO in the last minute. #thisisus 😩 — Johnna K (@johnnaken110) November 15, 2017

Finished crying about this week, and immediately started crying for next week #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/m10Lr9MfX9 — Rachel Kidder (@kidder_rachel) November 15, 2017

A few may have had a clue something was wrong with Kate during scenes where Kevin ignored Kate’s phone call, and then later disregarded Toby’s phone call as well.

Why did Toby try calling? Please let Kate be okay. #ThisIsUs — SJPrice (@sjprice528) November 15, 2017

Though Metz did not appear in this week’s episode, the preview for next week’s episode teases that it will be a Kate Pearson-centric dialogue as it is titled “Number Two” (Kevin was the firstborn triplet, followed by Kate).

“It just happened,” Toby says of the miscarriage before Kate tells him: “Toby, it happened to me. It didn’t happen to you.”

Later she admits: “I feel like I failed you.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.