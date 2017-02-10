Thirtysomething’s Mel Harris on Owning Her 6 Marriages: ‘Clearly I Believe in It Because I've Kept Trying’

After six marriages, actress Mel Harris, best known for her role as Hope Murdoch Steadman on the hit 1980s TV show thirtysomething, is still a believer.

“I’ve been married six times,” Harris, 60, says in an exclusive preview for Oprah: Where Are They Now? “It is what I am. Sometimes things work out, sometimes they don’t. Out of those I have two beautiful, wonderful children.”

Though the actress, who is costarring on Hulu’s drama series Shut Eye, has been around the block six times, her belief in a forever marriage is still stronger than ever.

“Clearly, I believe in marriage because I’ve kept trying it,” she says. “I’m married to a wonderful guy. I plan to be married to him forever and ever. I have a great life. I have lovely children. It has absolutely been the best — I’m going to cry — and the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. And the best blessing that anyone has ever given to me.”

Harris, who is currently married to Bob Brush — a screenwriter and television producer — has two birth children and two stepdaughters.

