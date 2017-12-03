Theresa Caputo and her husband Larry Caputo have split.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, the Long Island Medium stars said, “After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The couple shares two adult children: Larry Jr., and Victoria.

In a recent episode of Long Island Medium, the 51-year-old reality star revealed that her marriage was going through a rough patch.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she explained to a close friend over dinner in a clip shared by E! News. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

Theresa continued, “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ ”

The medium got emotional as she explained what she called a “strain” on their marriage.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she told the camera. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

Larry stood by Theresa as she figured out her ability to communicate with the dead, which gave her horrible anxiety attacks early on, she previously revealed.

And while Larry has admitted he thought there might have been “something off about” Theresa, he didn’t give up on the romance.

“I just cared for her enough that I wasn’t going to let that affect us,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “I wasn’t going to break up with her because she has this issue. I felt like I was her anchor in those moments. It was a pattern and it wouldn’t last long, I knew that, so it just a matter of getting through whatever amount of time it took her to go through that anxiety attack.”