Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo Reveals 'Strain' in Her Marriage

Theresa Caputo says her relationship with husband Larry Caputo “has changed.”

On Monday night’s new episode of Long Island Medium, the 51-year-old reality star revealed that her marriage is going through a rough patch.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium and through a period of time, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” she explained to a close friend over dinner in a clip shared by E! News. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times.”

Theresa continued, “I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’ ”

The medium got emotional as she explained what’s different about her relationship with Larry, describing it as a “strain” on their marriage.

“I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed. We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that,” she told the camera. “It’s not easy for me to sit here and to talk about this, to talk about my feelings, to talk about how my marriage is, but you know, things do change.”

The couple share two children, Larry Jr., 27, and Victoria, 23.

Larry stood by Theresa as she figured out her ability to communicate with the dead, which gave her horrible anxiety attacks early on, she previously revealed.

And while Larry has admitted he thought there might have been “something off about her,” he didn’t give up on the relationship.

“I just cared for her enough that I wasn’t going to let that affect us,” he told PEOPLE earlier this year. “I wasn’t going to break up with her because she has this issue. I felt like I was her anchor in those moments. It was a pattern and it wouldn’t last long, I knew that, so it just a matter of getting through whatever amount of time it took her to go through that anxiety attack.”