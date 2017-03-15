Watch Theresa Caputo's Live Reading For PEOPLE's Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle

Theresa Caputo is helping one of PEOPLE’s own reconnect with his past.

The Long Island Medium gave Jess Cagle, Editor-in-Chief of PEOPLE and Editorial Director, Time Inc. Style & Entertainment Group, a live reading during the latest Jess Cagle Interview.

Starting the reading, Caputo – whose new book, Good Grief: Heal Your Soul, Honor Your Loved Ones, and Learn to Live Again, is out now – tells Cagle, “What happens is when I explain to you how I connect with spirits, spirits are just gonna start. I have no control over who comes through, what they say and what they don’t say.”

Caputo says that four souls stepped forward, including a man Cagle identifies as his late father.

RELATED VIDEO: What Being a Medium Taught Theresa Caputo about Grief

“He showed three pages and standing at a podium – that’s my symbol for someone read something or wrote something at a eulogy or spoke at their wake and/or funeral,” explains Caputo. “Then what he did was, he took it, placed it in a folder and then put it in a desk.”

She adds, “So I don’t know if you thought about writing something or you did write something. If you did write something, you have it safe.”

Cagle reveals that he penned a book about his dad that was ultimately never published. “Only I know about it, and he knows about it. And my mom knows about it and she’s not here to tell you that,” Cagle says.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

As the reading continues, Caputo, 49, tells Cagle, “If you take nothing else from this experience today, I want you to take with you knowing how proud your dad is of you.”

Watch Cagle’s full reading with Caputo above.