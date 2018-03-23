You know why we don’t need a revival of The West Wing? Because the cast keeps reuniting for PSAs — and we just got a new one!

The stars of Aaron Sorkin’s beloved White House drama got together for a Now This-produced PSA about voting rights, which was released online Thursday by the organization Let America Vote. In the 2-minute ad, Martin Sheen, newly minted Oscar-winner Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, Dulé Hill, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, and Jimmy Smits urge Americans to fight voter suppression policies that could affect the upcoming midterm elections.

“Every eligible American should be able to cast a ballot. Without having to jump through hoops. Without having to knock down ballots,” the stars say in the video.

The ad invites people to text “VOTE” to 44939 to receive messages about how to get involved.

“I’m Allison f—ing Janney, and I won an Oscar, so let America vote!” says Janney at the end of the PSA, which you can watch above.

This is far from the first time these former fictional White House staffers have reunited for a cause they believe in. Previously, they teamed up with the Obama administration for a “Big Block of Cheese Day” ad and have appeared in PSAs for veterans issues and a political ad for Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bridget Mary McCormack, West Wing actress Mary McCormack’s sister. On the fun side of things, Whitford, Schiff, Joshua Malina, and Ed Begley Jr. recently joined forces in January for a reading of All the President’s Men in Los Angeles.