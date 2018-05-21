The Walking Dead's Latest Wines Allow You to Toast Michonne, Maggie and Carol

The time for whining about The Walking Dead being off the air for another few months is over. The time for wine-ing, however, is now.

PEOPLE can reveal that AMC and Lot18 have expanded their The Walking Dead collection to include blends honoring three of the show’s most ass-kicking ladies: Carol (Melissa McBride), Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). The previous installment toasted Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

The new set of bottles features the collections first and only non-red: Carol, appropriately, gets a rosé. (That’s right, you can rosé all day with one of the most cunning women in the zombie apocalypse.)

The three varietals all go on sale today at Lot18.com/TheWalkingDead, and will be available while the limited supply lasts.

Here are all the details on each of the three wines, including exclusive detailed images of their labels, all designed by artist Brian Rood.

Carol gets a 2017 Monterey County Syrah Rosé. Her label reads: “Maternal and protective, Carol may come off as soft, almost delicate, at first, but like this Monterey County rosé, she turns out to be anything but once unleashed. The bright strawberry and watermelon flavors of this intriguing wine surge forth on the palate, along with a complexity and quiet inner strength that few rosés possess. When it comes to quenching your thirst and sense of adventure, this is a wine that gets the job done — but on its own terms.”

Michonne’s is a 2016 Spanish Tempranillo, described as, “Vibrant and gutsy, yet controlled, this Spanish Tempranillo is as badass as the katana-wielding Michonne. And like her weapon of choice, it will slice you to your very core with its focused acidity and pure, concentrated flavors of cherry and plum. Despite the driven, dominating fruit shown on the palate, however, the finish is warm, charming and pleasant, easily inviting you back for another sip. Trust your gut and take it — you’ll be forever loyal.”

Last, but certainly not least, the queen of Hilltop has a 2016 Petit Sirah-Zinfandel Blend. The label says: “As a farmer’s daughter, Maggie would have appreciated the care and dedication that went into growing the grapes for this expressive red blend of 60% Petite Sirah and 40% Zinfandel. Featuring bold blackberry and blueberry flavors and medium-firm tannins on the finish, this wine is a true crowd-pleaser — robust, dependable and easy to love, much like Maggie herself. Raise a glass of this memorable red to the idea of finding true love, even amid a zombie apocalypse.”

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere this fall on AMC.