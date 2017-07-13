The Walking Dead Production Temporarily Shut Down After Stuntman Suffers 'Serious Injuries' from 'Tragic Accident'

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Following the hospitalization of a stuntman, The Walking Dead is temporarily shutting down production.

John Bernecker, who has worked on The Fate of the Furious and Logan, suffered “serious injuries” on the AMC drama’s Georgia set, according to the network.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC said in a statement. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Lauren Cohan, who stars as Maggie, was among those to send her well wishes to Bernecker. She wrote on Twitter, “Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today.”

Dear Walking Dead Family, please keep John Bernecker, our stuntman and his family in your prayers today. ❤️ — Lauren Cohan (@LaurenCohan) July 13, 2017

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA, per The Hollywood Reporter, released a statement saying, “We have been informed of a serious injury to a SAG-AFTRA member on the set of The Walking Dead and are investigating the situation. As always, the safety and security of our members and others on set is of crucial concern to us and we are focused on this in our investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the performer and his family.”

The Walking Dead is currently set to return for season 8 in October.

