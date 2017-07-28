The Walking Dead Producers Cancel TCA Panel to Attend Stuntman's Funeral

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

The Walking Dead producers have canceled their upcoming Television Critics Association press tour panel so they can attend the funeral of the stuntman who recently died from injuries sustained on-set.

Showrunner Scott Gimple and fellow executive producers Gale Anne Hurd, Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, and Greg Nicotero, who also serves as the Special Effects Makeup Supervisor, were originally scheduled to take part in AMC’s session on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, but will no longer be participating due to the timing of the service for John Bernecker.

On July 12, the stuntman suffered “serious injuries” on the hit drama’s Georgia set and died at an Atlanta hospital. The series temporarily shut down production for a few days following the 33-year-old’s death; production resumed on July 17.

At the show’s Comic-Con panel last weekend, Gimple began by addressing the tragedy. “John passed away this week after he was injured doing something he loved — helping tell stories that excite, entertain, and give people escape,” he said. “John was someone beloved in the stunt community, someone who trained other people and helped them break into the business. He was living his dream, and he helped other people do the same thing.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Oct. 22.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com