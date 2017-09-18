The Voice Wins Best Reality Competition Series

Turn your chair around in glee — The Voice just took home its third straight Emmy.

NBC’s star-studded singing competition won the best reality series competition prize at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Voice has taken home the top reality prize the last two years running, as well as one previous win in 2013.

The show won Emmy gold for its 12th season, featuring Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys as coaches. Keys’ contestant Chris Blue took home the cash prize and record deal.

The next season, featuring Jennifer Hudson in her first outing as a coach, is set to premiere Sept. 25.

The Voice made headlines last spring when Kelly Clarkson announced she’d be joining the show’s 14th season in 2018 as a coach, rather than signing on to ABC’s reboot of American Idol.

The singing competition beat out The Amazing Race, American Ninja Warrior, Project Runway, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Top Chef for the best reality prize.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

