The Voice coaches are taking a journey to the past.

In a new promo for season 13 of the singing competition, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus and newcomer Jennifer Hudson portrayed tough as nails cops in the 1970s-inspired spot packed with punches, nunchucks and even a clumsy mechanic (played by host Carson Daly).

Levine, 38, slammed onto the scene (literally) as the smooth, thick-haired cop while 24-year-old Cyrus wasn’t afraid to tackle the bad guys in a pair of red, clunky heels.

Ever the goofball, Shelton, 41, proved to be a man of many disguises — namely a heavily-bearded savant, a nerdy cop and even a gorilla.

The promo took a page from every dramatized cop show of the ’70s, with explosions, wild driving and empty cardboard boxes perfect for the group’s old-school muscle car to barrel through.

Hudson, who recently joined the show, held her own as the sexy powerhouse able to take out the bad guys with a pair of nunchucks — while flawlessly flaunting a red jumpsuit.

From the looks of the promo, the upcoming season is sure to be fun-filled. Earlier this month, officials announced the celebrity musicians who will serve as season 13 advisors.

Miley Cyrus Channels Her Inner Elvis, Releases New Single and Video for ‘Younger Now’

Cyrus will be joined by her father Billy Ray Cyrus, while Joe Jonas will assist Levine, and Rascal Flatts will team up with Shelton on the hit NBC reality series.

Joining Hudson – who served as the winning coach on last season’s The Voice UK – is Kelly Rowland, a current coach on the Australian version.

The Voice premieres on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.