To get married or get out, that is the question on The Spouse House!

TLC’s new 10-episode reality romance series puts 14 strangers — seven men and seven women — from the Chicago area under the same roof for eight weeks to help them find “The One,” and PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the season.

While the clip does show a handful of couples finding their happily ever after, some are forced to leave broken-hearted.

“This opportunity is once in a lifetime,” says Danny, 29, who has had a streak of unlucky relationships in his past. “I think my soulmate is here.”

Each episode follows the hopeful contestants as they get to know each other through a variety of activities, and relationship experts Dr. Isaiah Pickens and Christine Hassler will pair couples up and guide them along the way to find their future forever match.

However, at the end of each episode, there will be an engagement ceremony. If no one proposes, two people will be evicted to make space for new “eligible singles.”

Couples that do decide to put a ring on it will remain in the house as newlyweds and continue to mingle with the remaining singles and receive advice from the experts.