The Sopranos Creator Is Making a Prequel Movie Set in the 1960s

The Sopranos fans who maintained faith in the family and their potential for a revival can enter the inner circle, because a prequel film is officially in the works, EW has learned.

It was just last year that series creator David Chase was teasing EW about the possibility of a new chapter in the Sopranos saga. “I could conceive of maybe a prequel of The Sopranos,” he said. “I could never see [a return of the show] except as a prequel.”

Now, New Line has purchased Chase and Lawrence Konner’s screenplay. With the working title of The Many Saints of Newark, the film is set within the era of the Newark riots in the 1960s — a time when African-American and Italian gangs in Newark were at each other’s throats.

Characters from The Sopranos are expected to return. Based on the time period, one might deduce that could possibly include Giovanni “Johnny Boy” (Tony’s father), Junior (Tony’s uncle), and a younger version of Livia.

“David is a masterful storyteller and we, along with our colleagues at HBO, are thrilled that he has decided to revisit, and enlarge, the Soprano universe in a feature film,” Warner Bros Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich said in a statement.

Chase will also serve as a producer and will assist in selecting a director for The Many Saints of Newark.

