Your Favorite Celebs Give Daily Updates from the Tub in theSkimm's New Series

Prefer your news updates delivered by bathing celebrities? TheSkimm’s got a new show for you.

The popular daily email newsletter’s production arm, Skimm Studios, is launching two original series on Facebook Watch – and PEOPLE has a first look.

The first, Skimm’d With…, puts a spin on the newsletter’s fun and modern news delivery, adding Hollywood stars into the mix.

Celebs like Chelsea Handler, Hank Azaria, Brooklyn Decker, Minka Kelly and Shiri Appleby break down the more complicated news content of the day, all from the comfort of a bathroom.

RELATED VIDEO: Chelsea Handler Opens up About Her Childhood

The second series, Get Off the Couch, follows as female entrepreneurs pitch new business ideas to theSkimm’s co-founders, Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg, in an elevator. Zakin and Weisberg – who literally founded the site from their sofa – recline on a couch as the budding businesswomen quickly show off their bright ideas.

“theSkimm is committed to delivering audiences information that helps them live easier and live smarter,” Zakin and Weisberg say in a joint statement. “We are excited to work with Facebook to continue to develop compelling content that fits into the routines of our audience, and not only entertains, but also educates and inspires our communities.”

Skimm’d With… is available to stream now from theSkimm’s Facebook page and can be viewed on mobile, desktop and laptop, and in Facebook’s TV apps.