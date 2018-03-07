The Real Housewives of Potomac Up the Drama in the Season 3 Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac is back for season 3, and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of all the drama going down in the hit Bravo show’s new trailer.

Gone are the days of arguing over etiquette in Maryland’s most affluent neighborhood. Nah, the Potomac Housewives are upping the ante with marital problems, family ultimatums, financial woes, and shocking accusations that will have everyone talking.

Returning to the fold are O.G. Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, and Robyn Dixon. They’ll be joined by last season’s addition Monique Samuels, and this season’s new Housewife Candiace Dillard — a 31-year-old former Miss United States who doesn’t appear to take shade from anyone.

“Where does she come from?” asks Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, another original Housewife who returns as a Friend of the Housewives this season.

“I came from Jesus,” Dillard shoots back.

Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Candice Dillard Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Finding her way into the inner circle of this tight group won’t be easy for Dillard, who worked in the White House under President Obama before entering the pageant world and now owns her own consulting agency for beauty queens (as well as her own hair collection, among other ventures). But there are cracks the newly-engaged Housewife can explore.

For one, many of the ladies seem to be coming for Karen after The Washington Post broke the story that her husband Ray Huger allegedly owes millions in back taxes.

“We know you’re hiding everything Karen,” Bryant says at one point, after questioning whether Karen and Ray actually live in the big new house in Great Falls they quickly moved into at the end of season 2.

Don’t think the Grande Dame has come undone just yet. Karen’s response? “Read my f—— lips: Karen is debt-free and loaded.”

Karen’s relationship with Ray also comes into question when she confirms Ray had asked for a divorce at some point in their time together. “Do you and Ray have an arrangement?” Ashley then asks, implying the Hugers are in an open marriage.

Michael and Ashley Darby Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Of course, Ashley has her own relationship worries to address after separating from husband Michael Darby.

While the two try to work things out, her need to be financially responsible for her mother drives Michael to give her an ultimatum she can’t bear. “I can’t continuously be put in this situation,” Michael tells Ashley. “You’ve got to cut her off.”

As they address that, Robyn and ex-husband Juan Dixon appear to have reached a happy place in their relationship — even kissing at one point in the trailer. Their finances are finally back on track too, and they moved into a bigger home.

But not everyone is sending positive energy their way — mainly Ashley, who drives a riff in the group when she questions their relationship.

Elsewhere this season, Gizelle has found love with a new man named Sherman — though balancing their relationship with motherhood and her cosmetics line may prove to be too much. And Monique and her husband Chris Samuels finally move into their Potomac home and explore expanding their family more.

That could be hard to balance, as Monique has some battles in the group she needs to handle. “Y’all ain’t no friends of mine that sit there and say you’re concerned,” she screams at one point. “But I’m throwing shade, and I’m throwing hate, and I’m throwing lies? That’s what y’all do!”

The trailer ends with her in a heated fight with one Housewife, screaming, “Back up out of my face before I choke you out with this umbrella.”

Now that’s an etiquette rule to get behind.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres April 1 (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.