The OA Review: It's a Crazy-Brilliant Fantasy that Obeys No Rules

The year ends with one of its best surprises, a crazy-brilliant fantasy that obeys no rules-drama, launched with minimal fanfare that only enhanced its buzzed-about mysteriousness.

The OA is the ideal follow-up to Netflix’s monster hit Stranger Things. It’s, well, strangerer, a lot, and spellbinding.

Rescued after jumping off a bridge, a young woman (series cocreator Brit Marling) is reunited with her parents. They’re thrilled to have her back—she ran away as a child — but they’re unsettled by her insistence that her name has changed from Prairie to “the OA,” which sounds like someone who works as a backup deejay, and the miraculous fact that she was blind and now can see.

Her story, slowly revealed, becomes more freakishly exciting with every episode.

This show isn’t afraid of appearing absurd as it ventures farther from reality — at one point, Prairie nearly chokes as she swallows a bird made of light (yep, a finch-size bird made of light). But its freedom from convention is also exhilarating. Where The OA goes, you’ll follow.

The OA is now streaming on Netflix.