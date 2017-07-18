Dean Unglert Is 'Single AF' — but Admits He Might Not Ever Be 'Fully Over' Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay
TV
The Most Uncomfortable Hometown Dates in Bachelor History
Sometimes, a hometown date on The Bachelor(ette) is a blissful meeting of future family members. Other times, it’s a whole lot of awkward
Posted on
More
Rachel Lindsay Is Ready to See DeMario Jackson After Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: 'I Said My Piece'
Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down During Heartbreaking Final Eliminations Ahead of Bachelorette Hometown Dates
1 of 8
DEAN UNGLERT ON RACHEL'S SEASON
Family rifts are never easy to mend — especially on national television. Dean brought Bachorette Rachel Lindsay home to meet his father, who he hadn't spoken to in two years, and with whom he still had a strained relationship following the death of his mother as a teenager. Dean felt that his father emotionally abandoned him after his mother's death, at a time when he needed him the most. In the years since, Dean's father had become "eccentric" (in his words), converted to Sikhism and remarried. During the date, Rachel encouraged Dean to talk to his dad about their issues, which really just, wasn't the time. The whole thing ended with Dean's father displeased with both his son and Rachel for bringing the negative situation into his house — and letting it play out on TV.
2 of 8
DESIREE HARTSOCK ON SEAN'S SEASON
Bachelor Sean Lowe is all about family, so hometown dates were especially important to him. So when Desiree's brother told Sean that he didn't believe he had honorable intentions, Sean wasn't just offended, he was downright angry. The brother told him: "So far from being here, what I've seen from you, I believe that she's really into you, but you're not into her," to which Sean responded: "My character and my integrity [are] number one to me." Desiree's brother also called (born-again virgin) Sean a playboy. The whole experience was so horrendous that Desiree, who seemed like a front-runner for the final rose, ended up going home. It wasn't an entirely unhappy ending, however. Hartsock went on to become the Bachelorette, became engaged and is now married to Bachelorette winner Chris Sigfried, with whom she shares a child.
3 of 8
JOJO FLETCHER ON BEN'S SEASON
Upon arriving back home in Dallas, JoJo found a letter from her ex-boyfriend, Chad, saying that he had grown up and wanted to get back together. After some frantic pacing and tears, JoJo called him, where he plead with her some more as Bachelor Ben Higgins was walking into her house. If that wasn't enough of a sign that this hometown date would be less than perfect, JoJo's brothers' interrogation of Ben sealed the deal. The visit ended with JoJo's mom taking a bottle of champagne to the face during the brothers' showdown with Ben, now an iconic Bachelor moment.
4 of 8
AMANDA STANTON ON BEN'S SEASON
Amanda's hometown date had high stakes, since it was the first time Ben would be meeting her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie. The first part of the date went perfectly — the foursome frolicked on the beach and looked every inch a family-to-be. But once they got in the car to head home, things started to head south. The girls got tired, cranky and they cried, as toddlers do. Ben was kind and understanding but clearly was a little nervous about becoming, as Amanda's mom said, "an instant dad." She went home at the end of the episode.
5 of 8
NAOMI ROSE CRESPO ON JASON'S SEASON
When Bachelor Jason Mesnick arrived at Naomi's home, he probably thought he was signing up for a nice family dinner — not a ceremonial bird funeral for a dead dove. After a dove flew into the windshield of her mother's car, Naomi's family hosted a funeral for the deceased bird, but not until Jason arrived to witness the odd ceremony. After the funeral was over, they spent the rest of the night talking about religion — never a good idea for the first meeting with the parents. Naomi was gone by the end of the episode.
6 of 8
SHAWNTEL NEWTON ON BRAD'S (SECOND) SEASON
Just in case future Bachelor contestants hadn't already learned this lesson from Jason Mesnick's season, let us repeat: Death and hometown dates don't mix. During Brad's visit, Shawntel showed him her workplace, a funeral home. Not the best way to turn on the romance — but a great way to ensure you're not making it to the Fantasy Suites.
7 of 8
VANESSA GRIMALDI ON NICK'S SEASON
Meeting the parents is intimidating. But meeting your girlfriend's parents, siblings and entire extended family is on another level. And while Bachelor Nick Viall handled meeting Vanessa's big Italian family with finesse, we couldn't help but feel for the guy as he walked into her packed-with-people dining room. He then went on to meet with her dad, who wasn't eager to hand out his blessing for an engagement. It wasn't anything that scared him off, though: The two got engaged at the end of the season.
8 of 8
KIRK DEWINDT ON ALI'S SEASON
Ali Fedotowsky didn't only meet Kirk's family on their hometown date — she met his father's taxidermy collection, too. The basement was filled with stuffed animal heads, which Kirk's dad was eager to show Ali during their hometown visit. Nothing kills a romance like, well, something that's been killed. Kirk was sent home at the episode's conclusion. (He then went on to do some heartbreaking of his own on Bachelor in Pardise.)
See Also
More
Dean Unglert Is 'Single AF' — but Admits He Might Not Ever Be 'Fully Over' Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay
Rachel Lindsay Is Ready to See DeMario Jackson After Bachelor in Paradise Scandal: 'I Said My Piece'
Rachel Lindsay Breaks Down During Heartbreaking Final Eliminations Ahead of Bachelorette Hometown Dates
More
22 Photos of Kim Kardashian West That You Definitely Forgot Existed
The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay: I Cried All Night & Day Before Saying Goodbye to Dean After Hometowns
WATCH: Lydia McLaughlin's Mom Judy Has 'No Regrets' Over Calling RHOC's Shannon Beador 'a Lost Soul'
Dynamic Duo Complete! Kim Zolciak-Biermann Confirms She's Officially Joining NeNe Leakes on RHOA