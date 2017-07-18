The Most Uncomfortable Hometown Dates in Bachelor History

DESIREE HARTSOCK ON SEAN'S SEASON

Bachelor Sean Lowe is all about family, so hometown dates were especially important to him. So when Desiree's brother told Sean that he didn't believe he had honorable intentions, Sean wasn't just offended, he was downright angry. The brother told him: "So far from being here, what I've seen from you, I believe that she's really into you, but you're not into her," to which Sean responded: "My character and my integrity [are] number one to me." Desiree's brother also called (born-again virgin) Sean a playboy. The whole experience was so horrendous that Desiree, who seemed like a front-runner for the final rose, ended up going home. It wasn't an entirely unhappy ending, however. Hartsock went on to become the Bachelorette, became engaged and is now married to Bachelorette winner Chris Sigfried, with whom she shares a child.