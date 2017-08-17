The Mindy Project Shocker! Mindy Will Get Divorced in Final Season

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Even the happiest relationships don’t always last — Mindy’s included.

The Mindy Project‘s fifth season ended with Mindy (Mindy Kaling) and Ben (Bryan Greenberg) getting married, but EW can exclusively reveal that they’ll soon be getting divorced in the Hulu comedy’s sixth and final season.

Mindy met Ben last season when he was leading a nurses’ strike and soon fell for him. Their new relationship included a break-up, a crashed bat mitzvah, some drama with his ex-wife, and a tense conversation about marriage that culminated in Mindy proposing to him on a subway platform with the help of her son and Ben’s daughter.

But even in that triumphant moment, it was clear Mindy wasn’t totally sure of her decision: The end of the episode saw Ben and Mindy riding on the subway after getting married, with her taking a break from smiling giddily to gaze out the window, a look of concern on her face. Did she do the right thing?

Kaling previously told EW that the new season will address that glance — and, evidently, plenty more. “We unpack that look and how that has metastasized over the course of 10 months,” she teased.

