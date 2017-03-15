Heidi Montag Pratt and her husband Spencer have experienced the highs — and extreme lows — of having millions of dollars in the bank.

After The Hills propelled them into overnight celebrities, the couple were raking in six figure paychecks for their roles on the MTV reality series in addition to paid appearances and staged paparazzi shoots. Unfortunately, within a few years, they spent almost their entire fortune.

In an interview with PEOPLE last July, Spencer said, “We were keeping up with the Joneses, but we were going against Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes. We should have stayed in our reality TV lane.”

But in the nearly seven years since the series came to its end, the couple has both reflected on and learned from poor decisions made in their past.

“One thing that’s really be on my heart and my biggest challenge is money. I think that is all one of our biggest challenges in life,” Heidi, 30, said in a vlog on Faithwire on Wednesday. “It’s the difference between the love of money, the need of money (and) the sacrifice of money.”

The reality TV star also admitted that she “comprised” herself for the sake of fame and fortune — mistakes that she is trying to avoid in her future.

“I know that I personally have sacrificed a lot of things in my life for money. I’ve compromised myself and morals and things that I wouldn’t think I would do or say something on a TV show that I know I wouldn’t want to say, but I had the pressure of producers or people and I prioritized money,” said Heidi.

She continued: “I feel like it’s harder to make money in this world than it’s been in a long time. And we need it — we need money to survive and for food. So, there’s certainly a difference between needing money and enjoying the works of our hands, which is Biblical, and loving money.”

Although Heidi admitted that it’s difficult to avoid “the love of money,” she draws from past choices to avoid making the same mistakes again.

“I know I loved material things. I became so materialistic that I ended up having to give away my entire wardrobe because I became possessed by my possessions,” said Heidi.

While Heidi and Spencer don’t yet have children, the couple are planning to grow their family in the near future and continue to work in the entertainment industry for income — “because that’s where a lot of the money is.”

But now, she won’t allow a paycheck to determine whether she’ll participate in a project.

“At this point, I’m trying not to sacrifice and compromise my morals and who I am,” Heidi added. “And I’m thinking, ‘Okay, if this is in God’s plan, then great. I will continue working in this industry. And if not, I’m not going to compromise who I am anymore. It’s not worth the treasures in heaven and in eternal life.”