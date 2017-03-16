TV
Heidi and Spencer Pratt: How They Spent Their Millions
In a new interview, Heidi says she “became possessed by my possessions.”
By People Staff
Posted on
1 of 6
LOOKING BACK
"I know I loved material things. I became so materialistic that I ended up having to give away my entire wardrobe because I became possessed by my possessions," Heidi said this week in a vlog on Faithwire. "One thing that’s really on my heart and my biggest challenge is money. It’s the difference between the love of money, the need of money (and) the sacrifice of money." The reality TV star also admitted that she "compromised" herself for the sake of fame and fortune — mistakes that she is trying to avoid in her future. "I know that I personally have sacrificed a lot of things in my life for money. I’ve compromised myself and morals and things that I wouldn’t think I would do or say something on a TV show that I know I wouldn’t want to say, but I had the pressure of producers or people and I prioritized money."
2 of 6
CLOTHES AND MAKEUP
Heidi (Montag) Pratt spent $1 million on her wardrobe and $1,000 a day on glam, they admitted in a 2016 PEOPLE interview.
3 of 6
CRYSTALS
"I thought they'd give me superhero powers," Spencer Pratt says of his collection, for which he paid about $1 million.
4 of 6
SECURITY TEAMS
"We had so much hate, we needed bodyguards," says Spencer, who recalls shelling out up to $15,000 a day.
5 of 6
PRICEY DINNERS
The couple frequented Wolfgang Puck's Cut in Beverly Hills, where they splurged on $3,000 bottles of Screaming Eagle wine.
6 of 6
HEIDI'S MUSIC CAREER
The Pratts sunk $2 million into Heidi's first and only album, Superficial, which sold 1,000 copies in its first week of release (the couple blames lack of promotion).
