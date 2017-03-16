LOOKING BACK

"I know I loved material things. I became so materialistic that I ended up having to give away my entire wardrobe because I became possessed by my possessions," Heidi said this week in a vlog on Faithwire. "One thing that’s really on my heart and my biggest challenge is money. It’s the difference between the love of money, the need of money (and) the sacrifice of money." The reality TV star also admitted that she "compromised" herself for the sake of fame and fortune — mistakes that she is trying to avoid in her future. "I know that I personally have sacrificed a lot of things in my life for money. I’ve compromised myself and morals and things that I wouldn’t think I would do or say something on a TV show that I know I wouldn’t want to say, but I had the pressure of producers or people and I prioritized money."