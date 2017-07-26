The Hills Reunion? Audrina Patridge Is Up for It and Explains Why the Cast Would 'Relate' More to One Another Now

Audrina Patridge is opening up about what she really thinks about a possible The Hills reunion.

The 32-year-old told E! News on Tuesday that she wouldn’t be opposed to getting the gang back together and admitted that they’d probably all get along better than they did in their youth.

“I feel like we are all at a different place in our lives and we’re past the drama, past the cat fights,” Patridge said. “We’re all married, we all have kids, we’re all at a different place in our lives so we’d all be able to relate to each other way more than five years ago.”

The reality star, who is mother to 1-year-old daughter Kirra Max Bohan whom she shares with husband Corey Bohan, revealed play dates might dominate storylines instead of nights out at L.A. night clubs.

“Lots of play dates, lots of massage dates,” she said. “Because, when you’re pregnant, or even when you’re married, you don’t get a lot of girl time.”

She continued, “So, just to talk to someone that’s going through the same things as you are, it’s refreshing to know that you’re not alone.”

For now, Patridge is focusing on raising her daughter and her swimsuit line, Prey Swim. She told PEOPLE in January that she was weaning her daughter off of breastmilk and onto other foods.

“Up until now, I haven’t really had time to shop for myself or worry about myself. I am always multitasking, so for me right now, being comfortable is the best,” she said.

“I am just weaning her off so now I can start wearing more structured shirts — I don’t have to be so worried about breastfeeding all the time,” she added. “Now I can start wearing my cute tops again and I am fitting back into all of my jeans and my shorts, so I am getting my fashion back.”