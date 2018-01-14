The Handmaid's Tale Unveils Season 2 Trailer and Premiere Date

We are ready to go back to the future: The second season of The Handmaid’s Tale — which has scooped up just about every major award for its haunting and harrowing adaptation of the classic Margaret Atwood novel — will premiere April 25. And you can get a first look at what’s in store for us above. (Who knew a Buffalo Springfield cover could be so dang creepy?)

Ahead of Sunday’s Television Critics Association panel, it was revealed that the 13-episode season will be focused and shaped by the pregnancy of Offred (Elisabeth Moss) and her struggle to find her daughter inside the nightmare that is Gilead.

Returning players in addition to Moss include Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne, Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, and Max Minghella.

RELATED VIDEO: Elisabeth Moss Says She’s the ‘Class Clown’ of The Handmaid’s Tale Set

Season 2 will kick off with two new episodes on the 25th and then will follow with new ones every Wednesday on Hulu.

When Entertainment Weekly spoke to executive producer and writer Bruce Miller earlier this month, he had one suggestion for how to prepare for viewings: “a bottle of scotch.”