The Girls Next Door: From the Playboy Mansion Limelight to Bitter Bunny Fights

As Hef's No. 1 girlfriend, Holly shared a room with Hefner and spent more alone time with him than the other ladies. As The Girls Next Door progressed, viewers witnessed how much Holly wanted to marry and start a family with the Playboy mogul. But in her tell-all, which depicts a not-so-glamorous account of living at the Mansion, Holly admits that she still would have married Hefner, despite the alleged feelings of captivity. "I didn't think anyone else would want me having been there," she told ABC News.