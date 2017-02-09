The Crown Casts Its JFK and Jackie Kennedy for Season 2

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Time to break out the best china over at Buckingham Palace because Queen Elizabeth II is about to have an audience with a couple of new faces.

On Thursday, Netflix confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Golden Globe-winning period drama The Crown has cast Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Jodi Balfour (Quarry, Almost Anything) to play the charming and widely adored Jack and Jackie Kennedy in season 2 of the hit series.

The late president and first lady will join the successful show created by Peter Morgan (The Other Boleyn Girl, Frost/Nixon) that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign as she struggles to juggle her private life and duty to the crown as the nation’s monarch.

The first season of The Crown was received much critical acclaim: Claire Foy, who stars as Queen Elizabeth II, took home the accolade for lead female drama actor at the SAG Awards and the series also snagged the Golden Globe for best TV drama.

Season 2, which is currently in production, is set to pick up in 1960s with Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt and come to an end with the downfall of the Queen’s third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan, after yet another scandal.

The addition of the Kennedys should only strengthen the show’s appeal with the charismatic duo adding a touch of American flare and glamor to the stately homes and staid English manners. Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) also joins the cast for the second season as Princess Margaret’s unconventional and avant-garde photographer husband, Tony Armstrong-Jones.

A premiere date for season 2 is yet to be announced.