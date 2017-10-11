Reality stars and Olympic athletes are heading to The Challenge.

The long-running MTV reality competition show will feature a stacked cast of reality stars and athletes in an eight-week special event. The stars will be up against some of the best past champions from the show in a competition to win a share of the $150,000 prize for their respective charities.

Bachelor Nation bad boy Josh Murray is returning to the small screen to compete in the show after last appearing in season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Murray is playing for Extra Special People, a non-profit that provides opportunities for individuals with disabilities and their families to engage, connect and thrive.

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson is joining Murray on the Stars team and is competing for Hope Sports, a non-profit organization that promotes personal growth and community among athletes through short-term service trips to Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic.

Rounding out the Stars team are Total Divas’ Ariane Andrew, Wild’ N Out‘s Justina Valentine, Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass, comedian Matt Rife, MMA athlete Michelle Waterson, rapper Riff Raff, hip-hop artist Romeo Miller and football star Terrell Owens.

WWE star and former competitor Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will serve as host for the Challenge special.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

