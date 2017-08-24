The Challenge's Ammo Reveals He Was Raped By a Former Partner & Says PTSD from Assault Led to On-Camera Collapse

MTV star Ammo has revealed he was the victim of a sexual assault at the hands of an ex.

On Tuesday night’s episode of The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, Ammo collapsed and was shown struggling to breathe or move after battling it out to remain in the game.

Sharing his story on crowdfunding site YouCaring following the show’s airing, the reality star said his collapse was due to “a very intense episode” of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Memories of the attack came flooding back during a challenge that saw another competitor hold him down.

“In November of 2016 I was raped in my own bed by my former partner,” the former Mormon writes. “I remember saying ‘no’ and ‘I don’t want to’ but my partner insisted that he was going to ‘make me take it’ and teach me ‘how to be a man.’ ”

“It was painful. It was mortifying,” the post reads. “And it was non-consensual. And yet: I still didn’t know that it was rape.”

It was not until he spoke to a social worker at Planned Parenthood that Ammo became aware that interrelationship rape existed and a crime.

“On this season on MTV’s The Challenge, fans got to see every step of my journey towards recovery. I did The Challenge to prove to myself that I was strong — that I could do anything. I wanted to show myself, my ex partner, and the world that I was the master of my mind and my body and that NO ONE could take my spirit away from me.”

After the wrestling challenge triggered his PTSD, Ammo returned to the United States from Colombia and says he is getting medical and psychological help.

The musician — who first hit television screens in The Real World when he was known as Chris — has asked fans to donate money to help him with his recovery.