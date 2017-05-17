People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

The Bachelorette

A Tickle Monster, 'Whaboom' & Male Model! Meet Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay's 31 Potential Suitors

By @natalie_j_stone

Posted on

Bachelor nation, meet Rachel Lindsay‘s potential male suitors.

Ahead of Monday’s season 13 premiere of The Bachelorette, ABC has released the long-awaited headshots and bios of the 31-year-old attorney’s potential suitors — and it has audiences already readying for their fantasy leagues.

This season, viewers, along with Bachelorette Lindsay, will get to know the 31 men vying for her heart and the final rose. And in true Bachelor and Bachelorette fashion, there’s definitely some characters who were selected as contestants, including a tickle monster, a male model and a “whaboom” — yes, “whaboom.”

According to host Chris Harrison, a “whaboom” is “a lifestyle. It’s an essence. It’s who he is. It’s a noun, it’s a verb, it’s an adverb. You can be Whaboom, you can be Whaboomed, and you can Whaboom. You can call somebody a Whaboom,” he said on a Facebook Live Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Bachelor Nation!’ Here’s Your First Look at ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s Premiere Episode

And here they are:

1. Adam, 27

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A real estate agent from Dallas, Texas

2. Alex, 28

Craig Sjodin/ABC

An information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan

3. Anthony, 26

Craig Sjodin/ABC

An education software manager from Chicago, Illinois

4. Blake E., 31

Craig Sjodin/ABC

An aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, California

5. Blake K., 29

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco, California

6. Brady, 29

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A male model from Miami, Florida

7. Bryan, 37

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A chiropractor from Miami, Florida

8. Bryce, 30

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A firefighter from Orlando, Florida

9. Dean, 26

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A startup recruiter from Venice, California

10. DeMario, 30

Craig Sjodin/ABC

An executive recruiter from Century City, California

11. Eric, 29

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A personal trainer from Los Angeles, California

12. Fred, 27

Craig Sjodin/ABC

An executive assistant from Dallas, Texas

13. Grant, 29

Craig Sjodin/ABC

An emergency medicine physician from New York City, New York

14. Ignacio, “Iggy,” 30

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A consulting firm CEO from Chicago, Illinois

15. Jack Stone, 32

Craig Sjodin/ABC

An attorney from Dallas, Texas

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Deanna Stagliano is Already Dreading her Infant Son’s Future Wedding

16. Jamey, 32

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A sales account executive from Santa Monica, California

17. Jedidiah, 35

An ER physician from Augusta, Georgia

18. Jonathan, 31

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A tickle monster from New Smyrna Beach, Florida

19. Josiah, 28

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

20. Kenneth, “Diggy,” 31

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A senior inventory analyst from Chicago, Illinois

21. Kenny, 35

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A professional wrestler from Las Vegas, Nevada

22. Kyle, 26

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A marketing consultant from Los Angeles, California

23. Lee, 30

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee

24. Lucas, 30

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A “whaboom” from Santa Monica, California

25. Matthew, “Matt,” 32

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A construction sales rep from Meriden, Connecticut

26. Michael, 26

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A former professional basketball player from Chicago, Illinois

27. Milton, 31

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, Florida

28. Mohit, 26

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A product manager from Pacifica, California

29. Peter, 31

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A business owner from Madison, Wisconsin

30. Robert “Rob,” 30

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A law student from Houston, Texas

31. Will, 28

Craig Sjodin/ABC

A sales manager from Miami, Florida

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.