Bachelor nation, meet Rachel Lindsay‘s potential male suitors.
Ahead of Monday’s season 13 premiere of The Bachelorette, ABC has released the long-awaited headshots and bios of the 31-year-old attorney’s potential suitors — and it has audiences already readying for their fantasy leagues.
This season, viewers, along with Bachelorette Lindsay, will get to know the 31 men vying for her heart and the final rose. And in true Bachelor and Bachelorette fashion, there’s definitely some characters who were selected as contestants, including a tickle monster, a male model and a “whaboom” — yes, “whaboom.”
According to host Chris Harrison, a “whaboom” is “a lifestyle. It’s an essence. It’s who he is. It’s a noun, it’s a verb, it’s an adverb. You can be Whaboom, you can be Whaboomed, and you can Whaboom. You can call somebody a Whaboom,” he said on a Facebook Live Wednesday.
And here they are:
1. Adam, 27
A real estate agent from Dallas, Texas
2. Alex, 28
An information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan
3. Anthony, 26
An education software manager from Chicago, Illinois
4. Blake E., 31
An aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, California
5. Blake K., 29
A U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco, California
6. Brady, 29
A male model from Miami, Florida
7. Bryan, 37
A chiropractor from Miami, Florida
8. Bryce, 30
A firefighter from Orlando, Florida
9. Dean, 26
A startup recruiter from Venice, California
10. DeMario, 30
An executive recruiter from Century City, California
11. Eric, 29
A personal trainer from Los Angeles, California
12. Fred, 27
An executive assistant from Dallas, Texas
13. Grant, 29
An emergency medicine physician from New York City, New York
14. Ignacio, “Iggy,” 30
A consulting firm CEO from Chicago, Illinois
15. Jack Stone, 32
An attorney from Dallas, Texas
16. Jamey, 32
A sales account executive from Santa Monica, California
17. Jedidiah, 35
An ER physician from Augusta, Georgia
18. Jonathan, 31
A tickle monster from New Smyrna Beach, Florida
19. Josiah, 28
A prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
20. Kenneth, “Diggy,” 31
A senior inventory analyst from Chicago, Illinois
21. Kenny, 35
A professional wrestler from Las Vegas, Nevada
22. Kyle, 26
A marketing consultant from Los Angeles, California
23. Lee, 30
A singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee
24. Lucas, 30
A “whaboom” from Santa Monica, California
25. Matthew, “Matt,” 32
A construction sales rep from Meriden, Connecticut
26. Michael, 26
A former professional basketball player from Chicago, Illinois
27. Milton, 31
A hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, Florida
28. Mohit, 26
A product manager from Pacifica, California
29. Peter, 31
A business owner from Madison, Wisconsin
30. Robert “Rob,” 30
A law student from Houston, Texas
31. Will, 28
A sales manager from Miami, Florida
The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.