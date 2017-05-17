Bachelor nation, meet Rachel Lindsay‘s potential male suitors.

Ahead of Monday’s season 13 premiere of The Bachelorette, ABC has released the long-awaited headshots and bios of the 31-year-old attorney’s potential suitors — and it has audiences already readying for their fantasy leagues.

This season, viewers, along with Bachelorette Lindsay, will get to know the 31 men vying for her heart and the final rose. And in true Bachelor and Bachelorette fashion, there’s definitely some characters who were selected as contestants, including a tickle monster, a male model and a “whaboom” — yes, “whaboom.”

According to host Chris Harrison, a “whaboom” is “a lifestyle. It’s an essence. It’s who he is. It’s a noun, it’s a verb, it’s an adverb. You can be Whaboom, you can be Whaboomed, and you can Whaboom. You can call somebody a Whaboom,” he said on a Facebook Live Wednesday.

And here they are:

1. Adam, 27

A real estate agent from Dallas, Texas

2. Alex, 28

An information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan

3. Anthony, 26

An education software manager from Chicago, Illinois

4. Blake E., 31

An aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, California

5. Blake K., 29

A U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco, California

6. Brady, 29

A male model from Miami, Florida

7. Bryan, 37

A chiropractor from Miami, Florida

8. Bryce, 30

A firefighter from Orlando, Florida

9. Dean, 26

A startup recruiter from Venice, California

10. DeMario, 30

An executive recruiter from Century City, California

11. Eric, 29

A personal trainer from Los Angeles, California

12. Fred, 27

An executive assistant from Dallas, Texas

13. Grant, 29

An emergency medicine physician from New York City, New York

14. Ignacio, “Iggy,” 30

A consulting firm CEO from Chicago, Illinois

15. Jack Stone, 32

An attorney from Dallas, Texas

16. Jamey, 32

A sales account executive from Santa Monica, California

17. Jedidiah, 35

An ER physician from Augusta, Georgia

18. Jonathan, 31

A tickle monster from New Smyrna Beach, Florida

19. Josiah, 28

A prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

20. Kenneth, “Diggy,” 31

A senior inventory analyst from Chicago, Illinois

21. Kenny, 35

A professional wrestler from Las Vegas, Nevada

22. Kyle, 26

A marketing consultant from Los Angeles, California

23. Lee, 30

A singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee

24. Lucas, 30

A “whaboom” from Santa Monica, California

25. Matthew, “Matt,” 32

A construction sales rep from Meriden, Connecticut

26. Michael, 26

A former professional basketball player from Chicago, Illinois

27. Milton, 31

A hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, Florida

28. Mohit, 26

A product manager from Pacifica, California

29. Peter, 31

A business owner from Madison, Wisconsin

30. Robert “Rob,” 30

A law student from Houston, Texas

31. Will, 28

A sales manager from Miami, Florida

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.