The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay on Meeting Her Dream Man on the Show: 'I Found My Forever Love'

From a skeptic to a believer, The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay has found the one — and did so in front of millions of viewers!

“I absolutely fell in love! I definitely did, I’m very, very happy,” Lindsay, 32, exclusively tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “I can’t wait for you to see how it plays out, cause I’m definitely engaged! I want to scream it, every time I say it. I’m like trying to be composed.”

“I really do think I found my forever love,” she continues. “No, I don’t think, I know. He knows too.”

Though the Dallas native, who made it to the final three on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, didn’t think her journey to find love would end up the way it did, she’s thrilled about how it turned out.

“I really didn’t think that it was going to happen this way for me, but it did because I opened myself up, and I allowed myself to just fall, and someone caught me,” she says.

Before finding her happily ever after, Lindsay admits she struggled in learning how to be the leading lady.

“Honestly, I was nervous because it’s The Bachelorette,” says Lindsay. “This time, it’s about me and my journey for love, and typically I’ve been more private. And although I was public with Nick, it was just a relationship with Nick — now I’m having this relationship with several upon several men. I’m a little nervous to do that!”

That wasn’t the only thing Lindsay was nervous about. Being cast as ABC’s first black lead in the history of Bachelor franchise, there was a lot of responsibility with taking on the role.

“I really do [feel pressure], because I know all eyes are on me,” she says. “They’re on me because I’m something new and different that they haven’t seen in this franchise before. With that, everyone’s going to have an opinion.”

But, in true Lindsay fashion, she was up for it.

“There’s going to be a lot of judgment, and I can’t please everyone,” she continues. “I thought to myself, ‘Do I really want to do that? Do I want to take on that challenge?’ — and I’m not one to run away from a challenge — so why not challenge myself and have the opportunity to get exactly what it is that I want for myself?”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.