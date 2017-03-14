Inside Bachelor Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's Lives Now: Who Will Relocate for Love?

Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have found love with one another, but just where will the Bachelor couple be living out their happily ever after?

On Monday evening’s season 21 finale of The Bachelor, audiences watched Viall, 36, present his final rose to Grimaldi, 29, while getting down on one knee with a proposal — and she said yes!

Though the two were previously on different pages about where they would potentially live if they did get engaged — Grimaldi is from Montreal, Quebec, and still lives and works in Canada, while Viall is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin native who is currently living in Los Angeles — they now have their eyes set on the U.S.

“Now that I’m engaged, I would consider anything,” Viall tells PEOPLE, and adds, “You know, anything is possible but you know, America!”

For more from Viall and Grimaldi, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

While the special education teacher previously told Viall that she is “very proud to be a Canadian” after he admitted after her hometown date to Montreal that it wouldn’t be easy for him to picture living life in Canada, she has since decided to relocate to Los Angeles in the near future to be with her fiancé.

“Now that we’re engaged, I’m planning on slowly transitioning on moving to Los Angeles with Nick,” says Grimaldi.

But there are a few hurdles that they will need to work through before they can fully settle down into their everyday lives together. “We have to go through the proper immigration process,” Viall says about his Canadian fiancée immigrating to the U.S.

Additionally, even though the Bachelor cameras have stopped rolling, the newly engaged couple will have to continue making the most of their time together now that Viall will be starring on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, which has a physically and emotionally strenuous weekly rehearsal schedule and requires a three-month commitment if he makes it to the finals.

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Still, Viall — who openly expressed his concerns about not finding love in his fourth shot on an ABC reality series — is glad he took a chance and put his heart on the line — again.

“While I certainly had my fears [of being the Bachelor], I still followed my heart and put myself at risk,” says Viall. “I’m glad I did.”

Adds Grimaldi: “The fact that he took care of me was very romantic. … He’s like the total package.”

—With NATALIE STONE