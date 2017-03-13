Nick Viall's Bachelor Journey: From Runner-up to Leading Man

DOWN TO PARADISE

You'd think after being rejected twice on national television by a woman he loves, Nick would want to go a different route to find love. Not so! The next summer, he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, on which he went through all sorts of dating drama. First, he fell for Amanda, who then in turn, fell for his former rival, Josh Murray. And then, he started seeing Jen Saviano (from Ben Higgins's season) and they seemed like one of the most stable couples on the show. In fact, they almost got engaged, but Nick decided not to at the last minute, saying it didn't feel right. (Maybe it was that Bachelor contract.)