Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor Calls Nick Viall a 'D-Bag' for Refusing to Take a Photo at Friend's Event
Nick Viall's Bachelor Journey: From Runner-up to Leading Man
He had his heart broken twice, and is now on his own journey to find love. Take a look back at how things started for the perpetual runner-up
THE FIRST INTRODUCTION
When Nick Viall got out of the limo — his only time doing so on the show! — on Andi Dorfman's season, we knew something was different. Andi couldn't stop complimenting Nick on his suit, and though he seemed a little nervous, she was charmed. So charmed, in fact, that she gave him her first impression rose.
THE AWKWARD MOMENT
Nick went on to be a standout throughout her season — they had intense chemistry, and he even paid a visit to her hotel room before the fantasy suites. Eventually, Nick made it to the top two, but was sent home, with Andi telling him that she "couldn't" relax with him. But the drama didn't stop there. On the After the Final Rose special, he bluntly told Andi: "If you weren't in love with me, then I'm not sure why you made love with me." Andi called the comment "below the belt" and Nick earned the scorn of the American public.
THE SECOND GO-ROUND
But that didn't stop Nick from making yet another ballsy move on The Bachelorette, this time on the following season, on which the woman in question was Kaitlyn Bristowe. Four weeks in, Nick showed up and asked to join her season. He also revealed that he had spoken to Kaitlyn before the show began. The other men, as you might imagine, weren't pleased. Many thought Nick was on the show for the "wrong reasons," and gave him quite the interrogation upon arriving back to their hotel.
AND THE SECOND REJECTION
Kaitlyn, however, might have been onto something. She and Nick clicked, and a few weeks later, they slept together — before the fantasy suite dates, breaking a Bachelor(ette) norm. Nick really didn't win many fans among his fellow contestants on this season (especially Kaitlyn's eventual pick, Shawn Booth). But still, he soldiered on, making it to the final two (again!). Alas, it wasn't meant to be: Just like the season before, Kaitlyn sent Nick home — this time, after he had already picked out a ring and was moments away from getting down on one knee. Their After the Final Rose special was less drama-packed than his previous one, though!
DOWN TO PARADISE
You'd think after being rejected twice on national television by a woman he loves, Nick would want to go a different route to find love. Not so! The next summer, he appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, on which he went through all sorts of dating drama. First, he fell for Amanda, who then in turn, fell for his former rival, Josh Murray. And then, he started seeing Jen Saviano (from Ben Higgins's season) and they seemed like one of the most stable couples on the show. In fact, they almost got engaged, but Nick decided not to at the last minute, saying it didn't feel right. (Maybe it was that Bachelor contract.)
HIS TURN
Nick's decision not to propose to Jen didn't come as much of a surprise, however — at that point, he had already been announced as the next Bachelor. Less than six months later, his season premiered. There were some standouts from the beginning: first impression rose receiver Rachel, Canadian special ed teacher Vanessa and the 24-year-old with a nanny, Corinne.
THE FINAL ROSE
Week by week, Nick dwindled down his numbers, and at long last, he's ready to give out his own final rose. Will it be Raven or Vanessa? Will it actually last? Tune into ABC tonight to find out.
