'I Like a Girl with Moves': Nick Viall and His Bachelor Contestants Dish About Dancing with the Backstreet Boys

Backstreet’s back, alright!

On Monday evening’s episode of The Bachelor, leading man Nick Viall and seven contestants — Danielle L., Christen, Kristina, Whitney, Taylor, Jasmine and Corinne — spent a day rehearsing with the Backstreet Boys so that they could be backup dancers that evening as a part of their group date.

And although the idea of going on a stage to dance — and be recorded for television — alongside a hit ’90s boy band may be intimidating to some, the group gushed about their time spent rehearsing and performing with the musicians, who were “really encouraging,” according to “die-hard Backstreet Boys fan” Danielle L.

Following the group date, PEOPLE caught up with Nick, Whitney, Christen and Danielle L., who exclusively shared about the experience.

NICK: “The Backstreet Boys have been helping me close deals for like two decades. So I feel right at home with them. It’s a good group,” he said. “The women have some moves! I like a girl with moves. I like a girl who can shine and take over a room. I want a girl who can mix it up and have fun and be the life of the party sometimes.”

WHITNEY: “I’ve danced from when I was five through high school. Everyone else that’s here today got a date last week and I didn’t,” she said, and added, “So I was excited to get out of the house and get this opportunity. Who doesn’t want to dance with the Backstreet Boys?”

CHRISTEN: “I’m not afraid of looking stupid,” she admitted. “I wasn’t nervous about Nick watching me. I felt pretty comfortable. I love to dance. It’s my happy place. It was freeing and liberating for me.”

DANIELLE L.: “Choreography isn’t something I’m used to! I used to think I have two left feet. I’m amazed that I’ve been able to get some of the choreography down,” she disclosed. “But we ended up having a lot of fun. I was a die-hard Backstreet Boys fan. I’m a loyal fan. Brian has been really sweet and he’s really helped us out and he seems really into making sure we’re comfortable and that we know our dance moves. All of them are really encouraging.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.