The Bachelor's Kristina Schulman Says She's Now 'Come to Peace' After Nick Viall Unexpectedly Sent Her Home

On Monday, Nick Viall came face-to-face with a handful of his ex-girlfriends during the Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor — including sweet Kristina Schulman, who Viall shockingly sent home during their trip to Bimini.

“I didn’t necessarily get the closure when I was getting sent home,” Schulman exclusively told PEOPLE at the February taping. “I was looking forward to the time that I would have on the Women Tell All to talk to him. In the time that I was sent home to now, I’ve come to my own conclusion. I’ve come to peace. Anything that he would’ve said during the Women Tell All [wouldn’t have] made a difference because I was at peace.”

After a successful one-on-one date — where Schulman shared her emotional story of being a foster child in Russia and moving to the United States — the connection between the pair was undeniable. However, according to Viall, it wasn’t strong enough.

“I felt so strongly for Kristina,” Viall wrote in his blog. “She melted my heart in so many ways, but I just knew deep down I had stronger connections with the other women. I couldn’t stand the idea of taking Kristina further only for it not to work out. As hard as it would be to say goodbye to her now, it would have been 100 times harder for both of us if I took a leap and then said goodbye in another week.”

Though things didn’t work out between the two, Schulman is still open to finding love.

“Doing The Bachelor truly opened up my heart and my mind to the possibility of love,” she said. “It’s been about two years since my last relationship and I think in that time I was kind of closed off and reserved. I just got comfortable with myself. Taking this leap of the faith and being on the show and constantly talking about feelings and emotions, it was actually really therapeutic. I feel as if my heart is open. I’m very open to meeting that person.”

