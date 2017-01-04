The Bachelor's Jade Roper: 'I'm a Little Disappointed' with How Nick Viall Treated My Maid of Honor Liz

Jade Roper is admittedly “disappointed” with Bachelor Nick Viall.

On Monday evening’s season 21 premiere of The Bachelor, audiences watched Viall and contestant Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz come face-to-face — nine months after they had a one-night stand following Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s January 2016 wedding.

Although Viall, 36, asked for Sandoz’s phone number after their steamy night together, the maid of honor refused. But when she found out that he was picked as ABC’s newest leading man, 29-year-old Sandoz threw her hat in the ring for a second shot at romance with Viall.

Despite Viall questioning the doula’s intentions for competing for his heart on Monday’s season premiere, he gave her the final rose of the night.

“She had talked to me about it before she went on [the show], and I kind of tried to prep her for it and I’m proud of her for doing it. I feel like it’s really brave,” Roper told Entertainment Tonight about Sandoz going on the show. “She really did have an interest in Nick and she went there to see if there was anything and I totally support her.”

But although Roper was proud of her friend for putting her heart on the line, she was disheartened with how the newest Bachelor treated her MOH after her wedding.

“I’ve heard a little bit and I know the whole situation is awkward, but I’ll say I’m a little disappointed,” Roper said. “He could’ve gotten her number, too.”

Roper added: “She didn’t really think about him till a couple months later. … She tried to invite him to charity events, but he rejected [her invitations].”

In Viall’s PEOPLE exclusive blog, he addressed his surprise second meeting with Sandoz on the premiere.

“When she stepped out of the limo I was in utter shock. I had no idea that she was planning on coming, and I hadn’t spoken with her in about nine months. I was eager to speak with her and had a ton of questions,” he penned, and later wrote about why he gave her the final rose, “The night of Jade and Tanner’s wedding was great, and this was a girl that I was once intrigued by when we first met. I also considered the fact that Liz must have been very nervous and I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt. I wanted to at least have the chance to finish that conversation with Liz before I made any drastic decisions regarding our relationship.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.