10 Juicy Confessions From Inside the Bachelor Fantasy Suites

RACHEL LINDSAY

On Viall's own season of The Bachelor, future bachelorette Lindsay was sent home after the Fantasy Suite night. And an interview she did more than a year later reveals, perhaps, in part why: Donald Trump. Lindsay's date came just two days after Trump was elected president, and she said on the Bachelor Party podcast that the news left her rattled. So much so that when Lindsay got to her date, she says she "couldn't get in the right headspace" and had a few drinks. By the time they got to the Fantasy Suite, she just wanted to go to bed. “I did nothing! I did nothing but sleep,” she said. “I got my best sleep in the Fantasy Suite!”