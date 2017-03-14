Celebrities Who Love The Bachelor(ette) as Much as You Do

ALLISON WILLIAMS

The Girls star has never been shy about expressing her love for The Bachelor in all of its forms. And it's had a profound effect on her life, too: She met her husband, Ricky Van Veen, at a Bachelor viewing party — and he proposed there three years later! “I would not be married to my husband if it weren’t for this show," she said. “We went to a weekly viewing party every week and it was like a big group date, but with both genders equally distributed. It was like how we met up.”