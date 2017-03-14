Can You Guess the Bachelor Couple From the Engagement Ring?
Celebrities Who Love The Bachelor(ette) as Much as You Do
Everyone loves The Bachelor — even these celebrities, who aren’t at all afraid to admit it
ANNA KENDRICK
Kendrick just may be the biggest Bachelor fan in Hollywood — or at least, its most prolific live tweeter. The actress frequently tweets along with the Monday night show, and shares her thoughts on the contestants. "Kaitlyn can do better," she tweeted during Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor. "Like if my boyfriend left me for her, I'd get it. #TheBachelor."
KRIS JENNER
She's the matriarch of reality television, so it's no surprise that Jenner has some love for The Bachelor. She's called into shows like After Paradise in the past, and proved how long she's been a fan when, on season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she said she "just wanted to lay in bed and watch The Bachelor." Kris, you just get it.
TAYE DIGGS
Diggs dropped his ambivalent facade back in 2012 when he admitted that, like the rest of us, he's "addicted" to The Bachelor. "I'm watching DVR ed episodes of the bachelor," he tweeted. "I'm addicted. I may have a problem. I'm sorry." Don't worry, watching The Bachelor just makes you even more cool.
ALLISON WILLIAMS
The Girls star has never been shy about expressing her love for The Bachelor in all of its forms. And it's had a profound effect on her life, too: She met her husband, Ricky Van Veen, at a Bachelor viewing party — and he proposed there three years later! “I would not be married to my husband if it weren’t for this show," she said. “We went to a weekly viewing party every week and it was like a big group date, but with both genders equally distributed. It was like how we met up.”
ANDREW GARFIELD
Garfield has no shame — he just loves The Bachelor. So much so that he thinks he'd be star struck by the cast. "Take Sean from The Bachelor," he told Vulture. "If I met him, I'd be like, 'Oh my God, it's Sean Lowe!' "
SARAH HYLAND
When you're watching The Bachelor, you don't want to miss a minute. Hyland's pal Jaime King tweeted that she's super-quiet when speaking on the phone during an episode. And Hyland herself confirmed her love of the show when she tweeted a photo of herself with former Bachelor Ben Higgins — a "pretty big deal," she said.
SEAN PENN
During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Penn admitted that he's a fan of The Bachelor. However, he said that he does prefer to fast forward through the bulk of the "conversations." "I want to hear the decisions," he told Kimmel. "And I want to see someone cry."
AMY SCHUMER
If you watched Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, you know that Schumer is enough of a fan of The Bachelor that she stopped by to participate in one of the group dates. Later, fans campaigned for Schumer herself to be The Bachelorette. She said she'd do it — if she got a "lot of money" and the freedom to be herself.
LEA MICHELE
When Michele visited Jimmy Kimmel Live, she didn't want to talk about herself — she wanted to talk about The Bachelor. "I'm so obsessed it's ridiculously unhealthy," Michele admitted.
JOHN MAYER
Though Mayer says he'd enjoy being The Bachelor, he doesn't think the process would work for him. “I think it would be really fun to be the bachelor,” Mayer told Ellen DeGeneres. “I don’t think that I would find love there, unless they would change the vetting process for who would be the contestants.” He also said that he thought it would be "one of the lowest-rated shows," to which we respectfully disagree.
JANUARY JONES
Jones loves The Bachelor so much, she wants to be The Bachelorette herself. Specifically, to date Ben Higgins. She called her publicist and told her to get her on the show; her publicist advised that it might ruin her career. (Also, don't tell Jones that Ben is still engaged.)
ADAM SCOTT
Let's face it: The Bachelor is America's guilty pleasure. But Big Little Lies star Scott has no shame. "I refuse to say it's a guilty pleasure, because I feel no guilt whatsoever," he said.
KIRSTEN DUNST
Why does Dunst watch The Bachelor? The comedy factor, of course! "[It's] one of the funniest, smartest shows on television," she told Jimmy Kimmel. "It’s comedic gold." She also watches it out of curiosity — she's not sure how the contestants can consume that much alcohol.
JENNIFER LOVE HEWITT
Way back in 2011, Hewitt tweeted at Ashley Hebert's runner-up, Ben Flajnik, asking him to accept her own "final rose" — and that she loved the ring he had chosen. The tweet worked — they reportedly later went on a date!
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Chris Harrison met Lawrence, who was quick to tell the host about her love for the show. "Jennifer Lawrence was awesome," he said. "I was so blown away by her performance and I was really looking forward to meeting her. And then she walks up and she tells me how much she loves [the show]. I'm like, 'You like The Bachelor?' and she was like, 'Duh, I'm a girl.' "
