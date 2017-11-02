'New Year. New Arie Luyendyk Jr.': The Bachelor Gets January Premiere Date

Because there’s no better way to kick off your new year than watching a former Bachelorette contestant attempt to find love as the Bachelor, EW can reveal that Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor will premiere Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Longtime Bachelor fans will recognize Arie as the runner-up from Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette, where the race car driver got a reputation for kissing against walls.

Luyendyk was announced as the next Bachelor in September, to the surprise of many fans, mostly because it’s been more than five years since Maynard’s season aired. But when he returns to the mansion, Luyendyk is hoping to prove that it’s never too late to find love.

EW also has an exclusive first look at season 22’s poster below: