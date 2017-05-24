The Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Is Engaged!

Former Bachelor contestant Britt Nilsson has found her forever love — she’s officially engaged!

Nilsson, who starred on Chris Soules‘ season 19 of The Bachelor and faced-off against Kaitlyn Bristowe for the role of Bachelorette on season 11 of The Bachelorette, revealed her engagement to her boyfriend of almost two years, Jeremy Byrne, in an Instagram post.

“Really big news!!” she first captioned a photo of herself and Byrne sitting on a couch in front of a candlelit and white rose-adorned table.

“WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!” Nilsson, 30, shared in a second Instagram post. “I’m over the moon!!! The man of my dreams and the most godly, amazing, fun, life-giving, silly, intelligent, wonderful best friend I could ever ask for is my future husband!!!! 🙌😘👑🙆💚💛💜💖💕🌺🌺🌷☀️☀️ I have been dreaming of this day forever!! Thank You Jesus!!! Wooo hooooo!!!!! I had no idea it was coming and it was the best day of my life! I love you forever Jeremy Byrne!!! 😘😘😘😘😘❤️😘😘😘😘 were getting married!!!!”

Really big news!! 🌟🌟🌟🌟 A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on May 23, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

To continue expressing her love and excitement to marry 34-year-old Byrne, the California native, who worked as a waitress when she appeared on the reality series, shared two more photos in celebration of them eventually tying the knot.

“It’s official!!!! 😍🌟😍🌟💖💕 can’t get over how much I love youuuuu 🙆👰👰👰👰👰👰👰💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 ok I’ll stop posting now 💚💚💚💛💛💛💚💚😂😂😂😂” she wrote, and later captioned the fourth post, “❤️💍❤️❤️🌺❤️💍💍💍💍🌟🌟👰👰👰👰👰 woop woop!!!”

It's official!!!! 😍🌟😍🌟💖💕 can't get over how much I love youuuuu 🙆👰👰👰👰👰👰👰💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 ok I'll stop posting now 💚💚💚💛💛💛💚💚😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on May 24, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

❤️💍❤️❤️🌺❤️💍💍💍💍🌟🌟👰👰👰👰👰 woop woop!!! A post shared by Britt Nilsson (@brittkarolina) on May 24, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Nilsson and Byrne — “he cuts hair, owns an apartment complex up north, does commercial acting and hosts spiritual intensive workshops all over the world once or twice a month,” Nilsson told PEOPLE — first dated four or five years ago when they were set up, and got together again a year and eight months ago.

“This is crazy, but I knew he was the one before we even met. I prayed about it and I just knew, before we even met face to face!” Nilsson said about Byrne, who proposed with his great-grandmother’s ring. (“[Jeremy] also designed one that is still being made and will be ready in about two weeks,” Nilsson added.) As for when they’re planning to tie the knot, the couple is eyeing this August or September.

“I think we will have an intimate-feeling wedding (not too formal, definitely outdoors) but still try to invite as many loved ones as we can to celebrate! We want it to feel like a party, and a party that feels like us … so it will probably be under trees with Christmas lights with games and dancing and candles! And not a fancy chicken dinner you pick before hand, something more fun! Maybe some cool food trucks? And the dress —I’m not sure yet! Simple and sweet!” she told PEOPLE.

FROM PEN: Ali Fedotowsky Admits She Will ‘Definitely Support’ Baby Molly If She Wants To Be The Bachelorette!

Although The Bachelor wasn’t the place where Nilsson found her lifelong partner, she still believes the show taught her a thing or two about love.

“I think the show taught me that love is complex, and has more to do with really becoming someone’s best friend than it has to do with fancy dates and helicopters! I made some great friends on the show, but the realist truest love of my life was in the real world, and I’d rather be grocery shopping with the love of my life than in a private jet without him! He’s my one! And the rest all pales in comparison,” she said.

Nilsson added: “It also taught me that everything works out! I just talked to Kaitlyn this morning and we laughed about the fact that I all ended up perfectly for both of us! So, you just have to have faith that it’ll all end up all right, even if it’s painful getting there. It’s worth it! And I could be happier or more thankful!”