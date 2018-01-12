The Alienist Cast on the 'Bizarre' Thing That Happened the First Day of Filming

It might be called The Alienist, but TNT’s upcoming drama has nothing to do with extraterrestrial beings. It does, however, assemble an extraordinary headlining trio in Daniel Bruhl (Rush, Inglourious Basterds), Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds, The Twilight Saga) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast, Fast and Furious franchise), who work together in 1896 New York City to figure out who is killing boy prostitutes.

“They’re all pioneers and they’re all brilliant in their own fields,” Bruhl told EW of the characters — he a psychologist (Dr. Laszlo Kreizler), Fanning the first woman to work for the NYPD with detective ambitions (Sara Howard) and Evans a newspaper illustrator (John Moore) — at the series’ Los Angeles premiere Thursday night.

“They are social outcasts and then they come together to find this vicious serial killer,” he continued. “What you can not foresee is the chemistry between actors. You just hope that you will get along with them, especially if you’re talking about six months — it can be quite painful if you dislike or don’t get along with your colleagues. And what happened was that after day one, it felt bizarre … and it felt like we’ve known each other for a long time.”

Jen Lowery/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock

“The experience that you see throughout the series sort of indelibly bonds us together and you get to see those bonds grow and change and break and mend,” Fanning added of their dynamic.

“You’ll go with them on this journey and you’ll feel for him, you’ll feel for her, you’ll feel for them,” Evans said of the relationship between Moore and Howard, which predates where the series begins. “The relationship between the three of them really does go to many places that are unexpected and very rewarding.”

Learn more about the series in the video below.

The Alienist, based on Caleb Carr’s novel of the same name, premieres Monday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

